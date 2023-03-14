Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

CNTG remained flat at $0.85 on Monday. 24,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.86.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 188.60% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

