Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Rating Reiterated by Leede Jones Gab

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Leede Jones Gab in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Centric Health Price Performance
