Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CERS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
