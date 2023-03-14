CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$722.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

