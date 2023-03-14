Chain Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 25% against the dollar. Chain has a market cap of $145.61 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00418089 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.57 or 0.28260088 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

