Chain (XCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.44 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Chain has a market capitalization of $149.54 million and $17.44 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.