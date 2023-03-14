Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $693.50 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Chainbing has a market cap of $693.50 million and approximately $62,262.23 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00005277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.