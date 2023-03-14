Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 3,380,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIAFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.