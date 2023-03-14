Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Up to $51.91

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.91, but opened at $59.29. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 22,875,739 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.