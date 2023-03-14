Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 2,107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 136,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,659. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

