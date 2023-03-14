Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Up 9.4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.55 and last traded at $127.50. 236,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 660,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

