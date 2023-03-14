Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 360,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Insider Activity at Chemed
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHE opened at $505.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.17 and its 200 day moving average is $490.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
