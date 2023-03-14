Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.42. 734,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

