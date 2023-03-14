China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,100.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

