China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,028,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 74,496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570,281.0 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of CHWRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About China Tower

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

