China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 2,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.6 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Monday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

