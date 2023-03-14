Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
