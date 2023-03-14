Chromia (CHR) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $111.42 million and $15.68 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00410016 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,095.95 or 0.27731126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Chromia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

