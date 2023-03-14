CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 227,826 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $288.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.00.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

