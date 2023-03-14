CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $49,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,998,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,689,000 after buying an additional 1,653,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 234.60 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.