CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $71,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

