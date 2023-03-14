CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $61,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110,281 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

NYSE:LYV opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

