CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,228,903 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,228,903 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $109,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 833,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

