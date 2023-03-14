CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 86,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.