CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) PT Set at C$1.42 by Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) received a C$1.42 target price from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 215.56% from the company’s current price.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of MBA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18. CIBT Education Group has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CIBT Education Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

