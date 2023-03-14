CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

CFFHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFHF opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

