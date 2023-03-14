Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $199.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 643.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.