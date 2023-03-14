Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 0.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Citizens Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

