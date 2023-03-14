CKW Financial Group Has $37.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.59. 407,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,485. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

