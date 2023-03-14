Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 48.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

