Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

