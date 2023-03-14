Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $296,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

ARCC opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

