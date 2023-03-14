Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

