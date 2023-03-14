Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 201,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 419,364 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

