Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.38% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 102.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

Shares of EFZ stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

