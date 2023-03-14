Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

