Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 9,026,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,984. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

