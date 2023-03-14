Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.67. 54,572,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,125,500. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

