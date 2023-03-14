Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $64.56 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 1.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $64,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 147,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,051. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

