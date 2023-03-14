Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $103.59 Million in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,757,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,588,000. John Wiley & Sons accounts for 2.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 4.95% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $174,063,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $79,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $58,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

WLY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 36,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

