Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $477,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $3,356,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.