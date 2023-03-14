Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.16. 613,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,631. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.55.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

