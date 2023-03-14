Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $295.04. 2,205,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,916. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

