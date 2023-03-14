Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. US Foods comprises 4.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $201,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Foods by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

