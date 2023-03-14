Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $9.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.52. The stock had a trading volume of 639,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,581. The company has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

