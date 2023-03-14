Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

