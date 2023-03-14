Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.