Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after buying an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

