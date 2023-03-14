Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.