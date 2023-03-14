Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $324.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

